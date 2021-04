How a history of anti-Asian bias resonates in the U.S. today Over the past year, negative rhetoric surrounding the coronavirus has led to a surge in anti-Asian violence. But, anti-Asian bias has existed in the U.S. since the 19th century. Some experts say if we don't put an end to the hate, history will repeat itself. Michael Luo, editor for the NewYorker.com, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with his perspective.