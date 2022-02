Anti-AAPI hate crimes increased by 342% in 2021, report finds The U.S. has experienced a steep rise in anti-Asian hate crimes since 2020. A new report shows anti-Asian violence and harassment increased by 342% in 16 major U.S. cities in 2021 alone. Amanda Nguyen, CEO and founder of Rise, joins CBS News to discuss multiple efforts to combat this rise in AAPI attacks.