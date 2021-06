Unvaccinated are "at significant risk" as COVID-19 Delta variant spreads, Fauci says Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday on CBSN that there are two "troublesome" things about the COVID-19 Delta variant: that it is capable of spreading more efficiently from person to person, and that it can cause more serious disease. He said people who are not vaccinated against the virus are at "significant risk." Watch the interview.