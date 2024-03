Antelope Valley to play NAIA basketball tournament despite school closing The University of Antelope Valley men's basketball team will still play at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) tournament after the school closed due to financial issues. Crowdfunding for the team has raised close to $50,000, which will be used to fund the team's needs. Jordan Mast, the University of Antelope Valley men's basketball coach, joins CBS News with more.