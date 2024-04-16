Another pivotal legal day for Trump with Jan. 6 Supreme Court hearing, "hush money" case Former President Donald Trump will have his focus split between two courthouses Tuesday as jury selection continues in his New York "hush money" case and the Supreme Court hears a challenge to a law he and Jan. 6 defendants have been charged with. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on the Supreme Court hearing and former deputy assistant attorney general Thomas Dupree Jr. joins CBS News with analysis of all Trump's cases.