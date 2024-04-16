Watch CBS News

Another pivotal legal day for Trump with Jan. 6 Supreme Court hearing, "hush money" case

Former President Donald Trump will have his focus split between two courthouses Tuesday as jury selection continues in his New York "hush money" case and the Supreme Court hears a challenge to a law he and Jan. 6 defendants have been charged with. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on the Supreme Court hearing and former deputy assistant attorney general Thomas Dupree Jr. joins CBS News with analysis of all Trump's cases.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.