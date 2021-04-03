Live

Watch CBSN Live

Another deadly earthquake shakes Nepal

Nepal is in crisis again after its second major earthquake in less than three weeks. The 7.3 magnitude quake struck the Sindhupalchowk District, a mountainous, rural section of eastern Nepal, between Kathmandu and Mount Everest. Seth Doane reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.