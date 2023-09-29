Dianne Feinstein Dies
Mar-a-Lago Value
New York Flooding
Trump Investigations
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Dianne Feinstein, California senator who broke glass ceilings, dies at 90
Man indicted for murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996 drive-by shooting
Georgia RICO defendant is first in Trump election case to take plea deal
House rejects McCarthy-backed bill to avoid government shutdown
Dianne Feinstein's trailblazing moments, accomplishments and "firsts"
State of emergency in effect as storm brings flooding, damage to NYC and beyond
UAW targets more Ford and GM plants as union expands autoworker strike
What was the longest government shutdown in U.S. history?
Toddler's day care death was caused by fentanyl overdose, autopsy finds
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Another 7,000 UAW workers go on strike
The United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three automakers expanded Friday to two more plants in Lansing, Michigan, and Chicago, Illinois, bringing the total number of striking UAW workers to 25,000.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On