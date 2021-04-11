Live

Anonymous plans "ISIS trolling day"

Online activist hacking group "Anonymous" has scheduled Friday, Dec. 11 as "ISIS trolling day." The group hopes social media users will heckle accounts believed to be connected to the terror group ISIS. Sky News' Joe Tidey reports.
