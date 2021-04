Anne Hathaway, director Nancy Meyers on new movie "The Intern" "The Intern" packs plenty of Hollywood star power, with Academy Award-winners Anne Hathaway, Robert De Niro and the film's Oscar-nominated writer-director, Nancy Meyers. Hathaway plays the founder of a fast-growing internet fashion startup who is juggling a young staff -- and now -- a "senior" intern, played by De Niro. Hathaway and Meyers join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the process of creating the film.