Annabelle Gurwitch wants to know what women think about at 4 a.m. Comedic actress Annabelle Gurwitch talks about waking up at 4 a.m. and reflecting on life - and wants women to share their stories with her on her Facebook page. Gurwitch is the author of a new book of essays on getting older, "I See You Made an Effort: Compliments, Indignities, and Survival Stories from the Edge of 50."