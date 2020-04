Anna Wintour on efforts to rescue the fashion industry Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour speaks to Gayle King about her efforts to help the fashion industry through the coronavirus crisis amid predictions that global sales will drop up to 30%. Wintour teamed up with designer Tom Ford to repurpose the Vogue Fashion Fund as a new fundraising initiative called "A Common Thread." The fund was initially created in response to 9/11 and has already raised over $3 million for the current effort.