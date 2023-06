Anheuser-Busch CEO on Bud Light boycotts, his company's reponse and comeback strategy Bud Light was unseated as America's top selling beer in May, following protests against the company's inclusion of a trans actress in an online promotional campaign. Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, which brews Bud Light, joins CBS Mornings to discuss the boycott, his company's response and its comeback strategy.