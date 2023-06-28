Anheuser-Busch CEO: Bud Light should be bringing people together Bud Light tumbled from its spot as America's top-selling beer after transgender social media star Dylan Mulvaney posted a video showing the personalized Bud Light cans the company sent her as part of an online promotion. Anheuser-Busch U.S. CEO Brendan Whitworth said on "CBS Mornings," "The conversation surrounding Bud Light has moved away from beer. And the conversation has become divisive." E.J. Schultz, news editor for Ad Age, joined CBS News to talk about the situation.