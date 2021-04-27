Live

Watch CBSN Live

Angry protesters packing congressional town halls

Congressional Republicans are getting grilled at events in their district by constituents upset about a possible Obamacare repeal, among other hot-button issues. One California representative had to be escorted out by police. Nancy Cordes reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.