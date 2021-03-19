Live

Watch CBSN Live

Angola prison has a gift shop?

You might be as surprised as "48 Hours" producers were to discover that Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, one of the most notorious prisons in the U.S. has a place to buy souvenirs. Take a look inside.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.