Angelina Jolie opens up about struggles with Bell's palsy Angelina Jolie is opening up about her latest health struggles for the first time after a tumultuous year. For September's issue of Vanity Fair, the Hollywood star reveals she was diagnosed with Bell's palsy in 2016. The condition is a temporary facial paralysis, which affects about 40,000 Americans each year. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" from Los Angeles to talk about symptoms and treatment of the disease.