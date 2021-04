Angelika Graswald's 911 call from the Hudson Listen to an excerpt of Angelika Graswald's call to 911 from the Hudson River on April 19, 2015, the evening her fiance, Vincent Viafore, went missing while kayaking. The audio was obtained by "48 Hours." For more watch "Death on the Hudson" Saturday, Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. on CBS.