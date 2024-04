Angel Carter Conrad reveals new posthumous music from Aaron Carter First on "CBS Mornings," we're getting a first listen to a never-before-heard song from Aaron Carter. Carter died in 2022 after struggling with addiction and mental health issues. Now, his team and his sister, Angel Carter Conrad, are releasing his previously unheard music. "The Recovery Album" comes out May 24. Part of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit "The Kids Mental Health Foundation," formerly known as "On Our Sleeves."