Andy Parker, father of slain TV reporter, calls out tech companies in his campaign for Congress Andy Parker, the father of a journalist who was shot and killed during a live TV report in 2015, is running for Congress in south-central Virginia. Parker, a Democrat, is challenging freshman Republican Bob Good. Andy Parker joins Elaine Quijano and Ed O’Keefe on "Red & Blue" to discuss his campaign and efforts to hold social media companies accountable for violent content on their platforms.