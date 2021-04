Andy Cohen pleads the fifth, talks celebrity friends Andy Cohen started his career as an intern at CBS News in 1989. He went on to become the executive and mastermind behind the wildly popular "Real Housewives" franchise. Cohen not only hosts his own late-night talk show, "Watch What Happens Live." He's also a New York Times best-selling author with "The Andy Cohen Diaries." Cohen joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his career and play a round of his show's "Plead the Fifth" with Gayle King.