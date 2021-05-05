Live

Watch CBSN Live

Android malware found in Google Play apps

Google has purged 50 apps from the Google Play store after they were found to have hidden malware. The apps, offering features like free wallpaper, had already been downloaded at least a million times. CBSN anchor Vladimir Duthiers has details.
