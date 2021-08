Several investigations into Andrew Cuomo to continue despite his resignation Several state and local investigations into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continue despite his resignation. Some of them stem from the state attorney general's independent investigation that found he sexually harassed 11 women. CBS News' Jericka Duncan has the latest. Then, Alyssa Katz, deputy editor of The City, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano with her analysis.