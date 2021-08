Cuomo resigns as New York governor after bombshell allegations of sexual harassment New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday amid allegations of sexual harassment. CBS News' Jericka Duncan and Ed O'Keefe bring us the latest on the decision and the fallout. Then, New York Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, and Rebecca Lewis, a deputy state politics reporter at City and State New York, join CBSN's Elaine Quijano with their analysis.