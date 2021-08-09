Impeachment trial against Cuomo could begin in "several weeks," lawmakers say The New York State Assembly's Judiciary Committee gave an updated timeline of the impeachment probe into Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is facing sexual harassment allegations by several women. Lawmakers say independent investigators will provide updates on the inquiry throughout the month of August, before making a recommendation on whether to proceed with the impeachment process. In an exclusive interview with CBS News' Jericka Duncan, one of Cuomo's accusers, Brittany Commisso, details how he allegedly groped her inside the Executive Mansion. Marina Villeneuve, a New York State government reporter for The Associated Press, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with the latest from Albany.