Cuomo announces expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility

Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced people aged 60 and over would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting Wednesday and more workers who come into regular contact with the public will become eligible next week. Cuomo made the announcement as he faces an investigation into sexual harassment allegations and federal prosecutors are looking into his administration's handling of nursing homes during the pandemic. Watch his remarks.
