Andre Iguodala on the NBA's return following Jacob Blake's shooting The NBA playoffs resume Saturday, following a three-day, player-led boycott of games. The "pause," as they've called it, came in the wake of Jacob Blake's shooting. They're returning to the court after agreeing with NBA owners on a unified action plan to fight racial injustice which includes working to turn arenas, and possibly practice facilities, into voting locations for the upcoming election. During the pause, Dana Jacobson spoke with NBA Players Association Vice President Andre Iguodala who shared some of the players mindset from the NBA bubble in Orlando.