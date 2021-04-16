Live

Watch CBSN Live

Anderson Cooper, Gloria Vanderbilt on family, loss and love

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper and his mother – heiress Gloria Vanderbilt – open up in a new book, “The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love, And Loss.” In a companion HBO documentary, “Nothing Left Unsaid,” the “60 Minutes” correspondent also talks about losing his father and brother. Gloria was born into the multi-billion dollar Vanderbilt family and went on to establish herself as an artist, author and jeans designer. The mother-son duo joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss their book, family history and relationship.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.