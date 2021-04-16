Anderson Cooper, Gloria Vanderbilt on family, loss and love CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper and his mother – heiress Gloria Vanderbilt – open up in a new book, “The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love, And Loss.” In a companion HBO documentary, “Nothing Left Unsaid,” the “60 Minutes” correspondent also talks about losing his father and brother. Gloria was born into the multi-billion dollar Vanderbilt family and went on to establish herself as an artist, author and jeans designer. The mother-son duo joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss their book, family history and relationship.