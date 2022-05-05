CBS News App
Ancient Roman bust bought at Goodwill for $34.99
Laura Young was shopping for objects to resell at a Goodwill in Texas when she found a bust for $34.99. She had no clue she picked up an artifact dating from the first century BC or AD – until she did some sleuthing.
