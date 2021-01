Ancient "fast food" counter unearthed in Pompeii Three quarters of Pompeii has been excavated, but there is still much to be discovered about the ancient city that was destroyed by a natural disaster in the year 79 AD. Almost 300 years after Mount Vesuvius erupted and buried the Roman city in 30 feet of ash and volcanic rock, researchers discovered an eatery — the ancient equivalent of a fast food restaurant —in a part of the city not yet open to the public. Jericka Duncan shares the details.