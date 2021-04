Analyzing the Germanwings Airbus crash in France The first-ever crash of a budget European happened in the French Alps. CBS News transportation and safety correspondent Jeff Pegues and CBS News aviation analyst Mark Rosenker join CBSN with the highlights from the Germanwings press conference, including the pilot's level of experience, the plane's maintenance records, and the final moments of the flight, all indicated as valuable information for investigators to parse through when trying to piece together what exactly happened.