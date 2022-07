A look at political fundraising and spending trends across the U.S. "Red and Blue" host Major Garrett speaks with CBS News technology and politics reporter Musadiq Bidar, who offers his perspective on why candidates in Arizona are spending so much money on ad campaigns. Then, CBS News political reporter Aaron Navarro analyzes the funds raised by candidates across the country, like Sen. Mark Kelly, Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Tim Ryan.