Analyzing Nikki Haley's chances in the 2024 race, Biden's reelection bid, more Nikki Haley has vowed to stay in the race for the GOP presidential nomination, despite losing to Donald Trump in Iowa and New Hampshire and polling behind the former president in South Carolina by double digits. Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and Democratic strategist Joel Payne joined CBS News to discuss Haley's campaign as well as President Biden's reelection bid, third-party candidates and the situation at the southern border.