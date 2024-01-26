Watch CBS News

Analyzing Nikki Haley's chances in the 2024 race, Biden's reelection bid, more

Nikki Haley has vowed to stay in the race for the GOP presidential nomination, despite losing to Donald Trump in Iowa and New Hampshire and polling behind the former president in South Carolina by double digits. Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and Democratic strategist Joel Payne joined CBS News to discuss Haley's campaign as well as President Biden's reelection bid, third-party candidates and the situation at the southern border.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.