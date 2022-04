Analyzing Johnny Depp's defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard Johnny Depp's defamation case against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard will enter its third week in court on Monday. The actor is suing her for $50 million after she wrote an opinion piece claiming she was a victim of domestic violence. Heard has also countersued Depp for defamation. CBS News' Michelle Miller and Mola Lenghi chat with Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier about the courtroom controversy.