Russian analyst Igor Danchenko acquitted over discredited Steele dossier Igor Danchenko, a Russian think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of the "Steele dossier" - a 2016 report filled with unproven information about then-presidential candidate Donald Trump - was found not guilty Tuesday of all charges. Vinoo Varghese, a white-collar criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor, discussed the case.