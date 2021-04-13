Analysis: Trump made inroads with conservative Latina women and new Latino voters Although President Biden won an overwhelming share of the Latino vote in 2020, former President Trump made significant inroads with the fast-growing voting bloc. Chuck Rocha, former senior adviser to both of Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on what attracted those voters to the Trump campaign, and what Democrats failed to understand about the multiethnic bloc.