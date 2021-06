Analysis of Supreme Court decisions upholding Obamacare and backing Catholic foster care agency The U.S. Supreme Court issued two landmark rulings Thursday, one dismissing a challenge from multiple Republican-led states to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and the other in support of a Catholic foster care agency that was cut off by the city of Philadelphia for refusing to work with same-sex couples. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.