Live

Watch CBSN Live

An update on the Facebook whistleblower

Since Scott Pelley's interview with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen earlier this month, more than 18 news organizations have joined in examining the tens of thousands of pages of internal research Haugen took when she left Facebook.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.