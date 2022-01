An inside look into “Villa Aurora,” one of the most expensive homes on the market A home fit for a princess is on the market in Italy, but you’ll need the budget of a billionaire to buy it. Known as “Villa Aurora,” the 16th-century estate is among the most expensive homes for sale in the world, with a starting bid in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Chris Livesay tours the home, giving a glimpse at some of the rare masterpieces it contains from the art world.