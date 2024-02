An in-depth look at what's causing the measles to makes a comeback in the U.S. Despite being declared eliminated in 2000, measles cases are on the rise across the U.S., with 36 instances identified in 16 states since January. Florida emerged as a hotspot with nine cases, as the state's surgeon general challenges CDC vaccine guidelines. CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook provides an in-depth analysis of this alarming development.