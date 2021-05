An exclusive look at the asylum process under the Biden administration The Biden administration has admitted more than 10,000 asylum seekers since it ended former President Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy in January. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez sat down with a couple who were reunited because of the policy reversal. He joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest at the border.