Live

Watch CBSN Live

An epic scavenger hunt

This past August, you might have noticed some offbeat people doing some offbeat things, like milking a cow in formal wear, or playing badminton in the middle of a shopping mall. But these events seemed perfectly normal to the 30,000 people in the world's biggest scavenger hunt aimed at charity. It's called GISHWHES: The Greatest International Scavenger Hunt the World Has Ever Seen. David Pogue, of Yahoo Tech, tagged along with one group participating in the competition organized by Misha Collins.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.