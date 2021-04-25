An epic scavenger hunt This past August, you might have noticed some offbeat people doing some offbeat things, like milking a cow in formal wear, or playing badminton in the middle of a shopping mall. But these events seemed perfectly normal to the 30,000 people in the world's biggest scavenger hunt aimed at charity. It's called GISHWHES: The Greatest International Scavenger Hunt the World Has Ever Seen. David Pogue, of Yahoo Tech, tagged along with one group participating in the competition organized by Misha Collins.