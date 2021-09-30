Live

An Afghan baby's harrowing escape to the U.S.

During the evacuations from Afghanistan last month, someone captured the moment a baby was lifted over a wall at the Kabul airport and handed to a U.S. Marine. KPHO reporter Jared Dillingham shares where the baby and her family are now.
