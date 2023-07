An 11-year-old superfan meets her 1970s soft rock idol Eleven-year-old Paisley Gardner, of Des Moines, Iowa, isn't your typical tween music fan. Her favorite singer isn't Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber or Harry Styles; it's Michael McDonald, a founder member of the 1970s rock band the Doobie Brothers. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports on how McDonald met his youngest fan.