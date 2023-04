Amy Silverstein on improving organ donor drug regimens For the past 35 years Amy Silverstein, author of "Sick Girl" and "My Glory Was I Had Such Friends," has lived thanks to two donor hearts. But she recently learned that she has an incurable cancer in her lungs, which she attributes to years of taking immunosuppressive drugs that can wreak havoc on the body. In this commentary she calls for changes needed to improve drugs necessary for organ transplants.