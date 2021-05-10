Live

Watch CBSN Live

Amtrak train comes apart on busy Acela line

An Amtrak train broke apart as it was traveling from Washington, D.C., to Boston. The Acela 2150 train experienced a "mechanical issue when two of the train's cars separated" just before 7 a.m., according to Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.