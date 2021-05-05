Live

Watch CBSN Live

Amtrak CEO shares long-term vision for rail system

Amtrak is back on track at New York's Penn Station, the busiest station in the country. The massive summer project involved 360 workers installing 897 track ties. This is just the beginning of upgrades needed for the sprawling system nationwide. Amtrak's new president and CEO, Richard Anderson, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the challenges of creating a high-speed rail, his goals for improving Amtrak's infrastructure and why privatization won't work.
