Live

Watch CBSN Live

Amid the quiet of Colorado's Great Sand Dunes

The sand dunes at Great Sand Dunes National Park in south-central Colorado are famous for being the tallest in North America - and among the quietest places in the entire country. Conor Knighton takes a listening tour.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.