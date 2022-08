Amid recession fears in bear market, experts say 401(k) investors should think long term High inflation and fears of a recession have many Americans wondering what to do with their 401(k) retirement investments. Those fears have been magnified by U.S. stocks falling by at least 20% from their most recent peak in January. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joined CBS News' Errol Barnett and Debra Alfarone to discuss.