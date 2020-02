Pennsylvania bar owner says city bars are pri... Chris Coyne, the owner of Dooley's Pub in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, blamed the national increase in bar prices on big cities' price gouging, rather than the rising costs of the bars and restaurants themselves. At his bar, two hours outside of New York, Coyne claimed that prices would go up by less than a dollar every four to five years. He spoke to "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil about why his costs seem to stay so low.