Amid crisis in Puerto Rico, what went wrong? Following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend authored an extensive report on the federal government's response. She joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the growing crisis in Puerto Rico, what she learned from studying the response to Katrina and why it's so important for the federal government to listen to the people who are on the ground after a natural disaster.